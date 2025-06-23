Jade Jones takes subtle dig at Tyrese Haliburton haters in emotional post
Emotions are still raw for the Indiana Pacers following their 103-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Halfway into the first quarter, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton went down after suffering a tear in his right Achilles. Haliburton exited the court unable to put any weight on right leg, a gut-wrenching scene to watch.
Not only did the Pacers lose their clutch player for the remainder of the game, but Haliburton is also expected to miss the entirety of next season.
Watching it all go down at the Paycom Arena on Sunday night, the two-time All-Star's parents, Brenda and John Haliburton, and his girlfriend, Jade Jones.
Jones consoled Haliburton after he suffered his injury. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 24, "every step of the way 💛🙏🏻🙌🏻... a run we will remember for a lifetime. you are so amazing!"
She also posted a lengthy letter in a separate post, sharing highlights from the season and writing a heartfelt message to Haliburton.
Jones, who first started dating Haliburton when they were students at Iowa State, couldn't help but mention how her boyfriend was voted as the league's most overrated player in an anonymous player poll in April.
Haliburton received 14.4% of the vote. However, Haliburton entered Game 7 of the NBA Finals averaging 17.7 points and 9.0 assists per game. He also recorded four game-winning shots throughout the playoffs.
Jones concluded her message on Monday by writing, "I will always be your biggest cheerleader. I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team’s got you. We will be back, we’re not finished yet! Gods plan, Gods timing 💛 My superstar, I love you #0 #overratethat."
