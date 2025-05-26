Livvy Dunne’s mom shares adorable throwback of daughters on Memorial Day
Livvy Dunne may have become a viral influencer, a former LSU gymnast and national champion, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, and the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, but on Memorial Day, mom Kat Dunne shared an adorable throwback of Livvy and her sister Julz Dunne in their youth when they were just kids having fun.
Livvy, 22, and her sister Julz, 24, are super close like Julz’s epic celebration photo during an LSU win, and their dueling pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks race, and rocking New York Knicks looks for the playoffs while sitting courtside, and Julz hilariously recreating Livvy’s SI Swimsuit shoot.
Mom, who recently stole both their thunder with her pink fit at Churchill Downs track, shared a photo of her daughters in their tee-ball baseball uniforms and with dad David Dunne during past Memorial Days.
Julz also reposted it and said, “pain is temporary, swag is forever.” She’s always the jokester.
Livvy, meanwhile, had her own Memorial Day post in Phoenix, Arizona, in a patriotic bikini.
Livvy and Julz grew up in New Jersey and look just as close now as they were then.
Family is what it’s all about on holidays where memories like the one Kat Dunne shared of Livvy and Julz are made.
Happy Memorial Day to the Dunnes, to all, and especially to our wonderful members of the military who served and lost their lives for us to make these memories.
