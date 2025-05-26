The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s mom shares adorable throwback of daughters on Memorial Day

Katherine Dunne shares some sweet family memories with Livvy, Julz, and their dad David.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz in the background.
LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz in the background. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne may have become a viral influencer, a former LSU gymnast and national champion, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, and the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, but on Memorial Day, mom Kat Dunne shared an adorable throwback of Livvy and her sister Julz Dunne in their youth when they were just kids having fun.

Livvy, 22, and her sister Julz, 24, are super close like Julz’s epic celebration photo during an LSU win, and their dueling pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks race, and rocking New York Knicks looks for the playoffs while sitting courtside, and Julz hilariously recreating Livvy’s SI Swimsuit shoot.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Livvy and Julz at the Super Bowl / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Mom, who recently stole both their thunder with her pink fit at Churchill Downs track, shared a photo of her daughters in their tee-ball baseball uniforms and with dad David Dunne during past Memorial Days.

Livvy Dunne and Julz Dunne
Livvy and sister Julz with dad David Dunne / Kat Dunne/Instagram

Julz also reposted it and said, “pain is temporary, swag is forever.” She’s always the jokester.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Livvy, meanwhile, had her own Memorial Day post in Phoenix, Arizona, in a patriotic bikini.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy and Julz grew up in New Jersey and look just as close now as they were then.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Family is what it’s all about on holidays where memories like the one Kat Dunne shared of Livvy and Julz are made.

Happy Memorial Day to the Dunnes, to all, and especially to our wonderful members of the military who served and lost their lives for us to make these memories.

David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne
David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

