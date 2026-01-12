UFC’s Tracy Cortez flaunts stunning red bikini in Brazil after Alex Pereira breakup

Tracy Cortez didn’t leave Brazil after her crazy breakup with fellow UFC star Alex Periera after only officially dating a few days. In fact, she flaunted a stunning red bikini enjoying the beach.

The 32-year-old Cortez posted a video on social media on the plane headed to Brazil with the 38-year-old Brazilian Pereira where she was asking him to marry her. This was only a couple of days before the relationship ended.

😅💍Tracy Cortez asks Alex Pereira if he’ll marry her



Alex’s answer: “ Chama.”🗿



(via @TracyCortezmma) pic.twitter.com/5drI5iLzKo — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 5, 2026

The couple also looked quite happy celebrating New Year’s Eve together.

Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez celebrating the New Year 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rDSkOqk14O — 🚨Instant Feed (@InstanteFeed) January 1, 2026

The breakup

That’s when it looked like the fun ended. On Friday, January 9, Pereria announced in an odd post running in the rain he and Cortez had ended things.

He wrote on Instagram Stories that’s translated to English, “Thank you my fans for all the love. I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways. I wish her nothing but the best in her journey.”

Cortez flaunts beach bikini in Brazil

Cortez resurfaced flexing a red bikini still in Brazil enjoying herself and flashing a smile like nothing in the world was wrong.

That’s certainly a head-turning look from Cortez, who is no stranger at doing that.

Cortez boasts an MMA record of 12-3, while the two-time light heavyweight champ Pereira is 13-3.

