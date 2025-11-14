Justin Herbert is facing unknown brother in Chargers-Jaguars with one identical trait
Justin Herbert gets all the recognition as the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback — and he’s dating pop star Madison Beer on top of that — but he has a younger brother Patrick Herbert who is also in the NFL and looks just like him. The two brothers’ teams will face each other on Sunday when LA travels to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Like Justin, Patrick grew up in Oregon and played college ball for the Oregon Ducks. Unlike Justin, he’s a tight end and not a quarterback.
Justin is the older brother at 27, while Patrick is 25. They both have one older brother Mitchell Herbert, 29, who played football for Montana State.
While at Oregon, Patrick went viral for looking and sounding just like Justin.
The Jaguars rookie did it again on game week and people were shocked to learn Justin has an NFL brother who looks and talks like him:
Patrick hasn’t appeared in a game yet for Jacksonville, but he’ll be rooting against his older brother on Sunday.
There are multiple sets of brothers that currently are playing in the NFL (i.e. the Bosa brothers of Nick and Joey).
How many of them sound just like their sibling, though?
