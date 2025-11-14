The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Justin Herbert is facing unknown brother in Chargers-Jaguars with one identical trait

Patrick Herbert is a rookie in Jacksonville and plays a different position than his older quarterback bro.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert gets all the recognition as the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback — and he’s dating pop star Madison Beer on top of that — but he has a younger brother Patrick Herbert who is also in the NFL and looks just like him. The two brothers’ teams will face each other on Sunday when LA travels to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Like Justin, Patrick grew up in Oregon and played college ball for the Oregon Ducks. Unlike Justin, he’s a tight end and not a quarterback.

Patrick and Justin Herber
Then Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert, left, and his brother Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day in 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin is the older brother at 27, while Patrick is 25. They both have one older brother Mitchell Herbert, 29, who played football for Montana State.

While at Oregon, Patrick went viral for looking and sounding just like Justin.

The Jaguars rookie did it again on game week and people were shocked to learn Justin has an NFL brother who looks and talks like him:

Patrick hasn’t appeared in a game yet for Jacksonville, but he’ll be rooting against his older brother on Sunday.

There are multiple sets of brothers that currently are playing in the NFL (i.e. the Bosa brothers of Nick and Joey).

How many of them sound just like their sibling, though?

Patrick Herber
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (47) walks out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

