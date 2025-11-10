Madison Beer does dance shimmy celebrating bf Justin Herbert’s Chargers win
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers got a big win on Sunday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the house for the game at SoFi Stadium was his girlfriend and the pop star Madison Beer, who was seen having a good time.
The star quarterback Herbert and the pop singer Beer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and then at a Thursday night game where she rocked the glasses look enjoying Herbert’s play with a friend.
Before Sunday’s game in LA, Beer was seen rocking an Oregon Ducks fit representing Herbert’s college team.
RELATED: Madison Beer matches bf Justin Herbert’s sailor costume for Halloween party
While the Chargers were dominating the Steelers, the 26-year-old Beer first showed off her awesome seats.
Then was seen celebrating doing a dance shimmy move.
RELATED: Chargers WAG reacts to Madison Beer’s eye-catching night upstaging Justin Herbert
It’s good times in LA. The Chargers are now 7-3 on the season after the 25-10 win over Pittsburgh where Herbert threw for 220 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.
It’s also good times in their relationship. The two have recently been spotted at a Los Angeles Lakersgame as well as rooting on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Herbert and the Chargers travel on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he hopes to keep it rolling.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky