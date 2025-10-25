Madison Beer, bf Justin Herbert’s matching fits courtside upstage Luka Doncic’s night
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers already took care of business this week vs. the Minnesota Vikings and are enjoying the weekend off. As such, he took new girlfriend Madison Beer on a date night to watch another LA team defeat another Minnesota team in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Chargers star quarterback Herbert and the pop singer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and then she stunned in a selfie with an Indianapolis Colts fan at game after turning heads at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
This week while Herbert went off for three touchdowns in the 37-10 win over the Vikings, and Beer was there rocking the glasses look.
She removed the glasses and matched Herbert in black to sit courtside in the Lakers’ 128-110 win over the Timberwolves where Luka Doncic went off for 49 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.
She did add the glasses back to take a look at them up on the jumboscreen.
He also showed off his quick reflexes saving Beer from a flying basketball:
That’s one way to upstage Doncic’s monster night.
The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.
Will Beer travel to Nashville when Herbert and the Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans on November 2?
