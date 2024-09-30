The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods’ jaw-dropping catsuit tops Georgina Rodriguez Paris hang

The WAG elites and social media influencers hung out together at Paris Fashion Week. The only thing more exciting was Woods’ fit earlier in the weekend.

Matthew Graham

June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Karl-Anthony Towns had quite a weekend that sent NBA Twitter ablaze.

His girlfriend, model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods, might have one-upped him with her jaw-dropping catsuit when she first arrived in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, and then followed it up with a WAG A-list hang with Cristiano Ronaldo’s jet-setting partner Georgina Rodriguez.

When Woods, 27, first decided to attend the fashion world tentpole, she probably could have never imagined that her polarizing NBA boyfriend Towns, 28, would be, out-of-nowhere, traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods posts a selfie from Paris. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods posts in a leopard-print catsuit from Paris. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Woods, who also has had her own sordid past with NBA journeyman Tristan Thompson after starring in the Kylie Jenner reality series “Life of Kylie,” did her best to cause a diversion when she posted on Instagram her leopard-print catsuit.

She then linked up with Rodriguez, 30, a couple of days later at the Vetements runway show, posting again on IG she was “with some baddies” with a kiss emoji. Rodriguez replied on the carousel, “Preciosa.” Rodiguez, with her 63.5 million Instagram followers, had her own post with the same photo. Woods has an impressive 12 million, so it was also a good business decision for the American WAG to spend time with the international WAG royalty.

Jordyn Woods and Georgina Rodriguez
Jordyn Woods and Georgina Rodriguez hang out together at Paris Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

With Woods now in the bright lights of New York City, it might be only a matter of time before she’s catching up to Rodriguez with the similar trait of wowza fits.

Matthew Graham
