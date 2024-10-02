Karl-Anthony Towns Pens Heartfelt Letter to Timberwolves Fans After Knicks Trade
Forward Karl-Anthony Towns is officially not a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves anymore.
The Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets made the blockbuster three-team trade official Wednesday, with Towns journeying to the Big Apple while guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Julius Randle journey to Minnesota as the headliners of the transaction.
Shortly after that announcement, Towns posted a long note to social media with an accompanying video to thank the Minnesota fan base.
"Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream," Towns wrote. "Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.
"To the incredible fans, your support has meant the world to me. It gave me strength on and off the court. I'll never forget it. ... You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."
Towns, the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NBA draft, played nine seasons in Minnesota. He was named the 2015-16 NBA Rookie of the Year and didn't miss a single game until his fourth season in the league.
Towns is a four-time All-Star and was a key piece in snapping the franchise's 13-year playoff drought in 2018 and the Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference finals in '24.
Over his first seven years in the NBA, Towns endured five different coaches and seven general managers in Minnesota's front office. But he stayed loyal to the long-suffering franchise, signing contract extensions in 2018 and again in '22 to remain in the Twin Cities.
The Knicks make their annual trip to Target Center on Dec. 19, a matchup likely to be quite the emotional night for Towns and Timberwolves fans alike.