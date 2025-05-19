Knicks' Jalen Brunson Contract Looking Even Better
The New York Knicks are set for the next few years after inking their franchise point guard Jalen Brunson to an extension last offseason.
Brunson was due a massive payday had he waited one more year for an extension, but he sacrificed over $100 million to sign last offseason instead.
Now that he has led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals trip in 25 years, Brunson is among the most underpaid players in the NBA.
"What would you guess an in-prime MVP candidate might cost at the moment? Well, if you're Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo, the answer sits somewhere north of $48 million," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.
"Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, makes half of that. His $24.96 million salary slots him just 64th overall this season, sandwiched between the almost-always-injured Jonathan Isaac and the colossally disappointing Terry Rozier."
"That's a ridiculous bargain, and it doesn't even factor in the roughly $113 million he saved the Knicks on the extension he signed last offseason."
"For that relatively minuscule amount, Brunson gave the 'Bockers this season's 10th-most points per game (26 — on 48.8/38.3/82.1 shooting, no less) and 11th-most assists (7.3 — against just 2.5 turnovers)."
"Oh, and the 28-year-old has somehow found an even higher level of hooping in the playoffs."
Buckley had nine other players on his list next to Brunson, and that included Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome, Los Angeles Clippers wing Norman Powell, Boston Celtics point guard and Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac.
Brunson has proven himself time and time again for the Knicks, and the contract he signed last summer will continue to age well as New York gets closer to a championship.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!