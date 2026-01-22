Kyle Tucker's Wife Samantha Steals Spotlight in Dodgers Blue Dress With $240M husband

The Los Angeles Dodgers new $240M man Kyle Tucker was introduced by the team on Wednesday, but it was his wife Samantha who stole the show in her blue Dodgers dress.

The four-time All-Star right fielder came over on a four-year contract from the Chicago Cubs where he hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. He also is a World Series champion with the Houston Astros back in 2022.

Kyle Tucker was a big part of the Astros World Series squad in 2022. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Now he’s with a team that’s absolutely loaded and gunning for a three-peat in LA. King Tuck is now officially a Dodger.

KYLE TUCKER HAS JOINED THE DODGERS

pic.twitter.com/6C7xRFV6b3 — Jack Delperdang (@jack_delperdang) January 21, 2026

Tucker joins an elite group that got even more elite this offseason with not only his signing, but relief pitcher Edwin Diaz from the New York Mets.

Tucker’s wife turns heads in LA

While Diaz’s wife has already made a splash in California with her head-turning look, now enter Samantha Tucker who was with her husband as they were introduced to Dodgers Nation. Her Dodgers blue dress was definitely a winner.

Look out Chelsea Freeman, Mamiko Tanaka, and the rest of the Dodgers WAGs, there’s another fit queen coming through.

Samantha is a soon-to-be-mom with a baby boy on the way who can wear that little jersey in the above picture.

She has stood out before like the All-Star game red carpet with Kyle.

And she can now trade in that Cubs jersey that she rocked to root against the Dodgers in Tokyo last season.

The rich are getting richer in Los Angeles, and that includes the Dodgers’ WAG lineup.

