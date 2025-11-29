Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry tries to deflect LSU drama making fun of dad’s ‘fight’
It may be decision day for Lane Kiffin after he led the Ole Miss Rebels to an Egg Bowl win on Friday, but he went viral after the game, however, for his confrontation with a reporter over a comment — something his daughter Landry made fun of him for on Saturday.
Ole Miss went to 11-1 and College Football Playoff-bound after winning at the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Black Friday, and after the game Kiffin did one interview talking about how he wasn’t sure about his decision yet on whether to stay at Mississippi or bolt for the LSU Tigers.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots Ole Miss Egg Bowl fit
He also was seen confronting On3 reporter Ben Garrett over his comments, “can't turn a hoe into a housewife; hoes don't act right,” referring to Kiffin’s history of changing jobs. Lane could be heard saying, “You want to walk in here and call me a hoe? Let's see how it goes.”
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's son Knox's cryptic words feels like LSU is the choice over Ole Miss
At the press conference following the incident, Kiffin said, “When you call someone a ho, that's a different level,” he said. He then called it “bush league.”
While his daughter Landry was away in Nashville, Tennessee, in party mode instead of at the game, she reacted to the incident the next day in this TikTok making fun of her dad for his “middle school recess roast battle.”
It was just another strange incident in the soap opera that is Lane Kiffin lately.
If he bolts Ole Miss, fans there might be calling him worse things, though.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash