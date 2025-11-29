Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in dancing selfie skipping dad’s Ole Miss game
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl on Friday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After watching his son’s high school playoff game later the same night, Lane now will focus on what’s expected to be his big decision on Saturday for where he’ll coach next year. While all that was going on, his daughter Landry Kiffin was in another state partying.
After the big win in Starkville, Mississippi, to assure Ole Miss is in the College Football Playoff, Lane admitted he hasn’t made any decision yet.
From there it was off to the Mississippi 7A semifinals where coach watched his son Knox, 16, ball out with three first-half touchdowns.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Oxford lost to Tulepo, 21-20, in a heartbreaker, ending their season.
Landry, 20, is usually at games whether it’s at dad’s Ole Miss ones or for her boyfriend Whit Weeks and the LSU Tigers. She also shows up for brother Knox, even if she embarrasses him with a giant sign.
On Saturday, however, instead she was at a best friend’s birthday party in Nashville, Tennessee, having a good time grabbing sushi.
She also took to TikTok to do a bathroom selfie dance with her friend.
Landry is an Ole Miss student herself and the reason dad stayed to coach the team back in 2022.
Now, she may have missed his final game there.
Has Landry dropped clues where Lane is going?
As stated, Landry is dating LSU star linebacker Weeks and has been at his games over dad’s recently including in her white-tiger fit at Alabama. She also was spotted at an LSU booster club meeting.
Landry seems to be having a great time as dad decides between her current school and her boyfriend’s school that she’s been spending a lot of time at.
