Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in dancing selfie skipping dad’s Ole Miss game

The Rebels coach’s daughter also misses her brother’s big high school playoff game on the eve of dad’s expected coaching decision.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl on Friday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After watching his son’s high school playoff game later the same night, Lane now will focus on what’s expected to be his big decision on Saturday for where he’ll coach next year. While all that was going on, his daughter Landry Kiffin was in another state partying.

After the big win in Starkville, Mississippi, to assure Ole Miss is in the College Football Playoff, Lane admitted he hasn’t made any decision yet.

From there it was off to the Mississippi 7A semifinals where coach watched his son Knox, 16, ball out with three first-half touchdowns.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Oxford lost to Tulepo, 21-20, in a heartbreaker, ending their season.

Landry, 20, is usually at games whether it’s at dad’s Ole Miss ones or for her boyfriend Whit Weeks and the LSU Tigers. She also shows up for brother Knox, even if she embarrasses him with a giant sign.

Layla and Landry with Knox
Usually Landry is at Knox's games, but she missed Friday's playoff loss.

On Saturday, however, instead she was at a best friend’s birthday party in Nashville, Tennessee, having a good time grabbing sushi.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She also took to TikTok to do a bathroom selfie dance with her friend.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry is an Ole Miss student herself and the reason dad stayed to coach the team back in 2022.

Now, she may have missed his final game there.

Has Landry dropped clues where Lane is going?

As stated, Landry is dating LSU star linebacker Weeks and has been at his games over dad’s recently including in her white-tiger fit at Alabama. She also was spotted at an LSU booster club meeting.

Landry seems to be having a great time as dad decides between her current school and her boyfriend’s school that she’s been spending a lot of time at.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin / Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

