The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's son Knox's cryptic words feels like LSU is the choice over Ole Miss

It feels like the Ole Miss Rebels head coach might be leaving for LSU after his son lost in the Mississippi state playoffs.

Matthew Graham

Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a great day for Ole Miss Rebels football, but it's looking like it might be the end of an era for the head coach who got them there.

After so much pressure to deliver in the Egg Bowl against their feisty in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs to pretty much guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff with the biggest elephant in the room in college football looming, Lane Kiffin's Rebels showed up for their troll king leader in a 38-19 victory.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in dancing selfie skipping dad’s Ole Miss game

Knox Kiffin
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin says that he wishes his dad, legendary NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, was still around to help guide him in his final decision.

“I miss my dad,” Kiffin said after the win. “I really missed him this week. My two calls will be the closest to that for advice, what my dad would say to do on these things. That’ll be Coach [Pete] Carroll and Coach [Nick] Saban. Kind of wish when you have things to do in life, that your dad was there. But it is what it is.”

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads at son Knox’s playoff win amid $90M LSU drama

Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions from the press after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin reiterated it again tonight in a tweet with the Egg Bowl trophy: "At the office now. Pops thumbs up!! Wish I could hug you right now and you could guide me. Love ya."

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama

His reconciled wife Layla's alma mater, the Florida Gators, are reportedly officially out of the running to land Kiffin, so it's coming down to staying at Ole Miss or leaving for the LSU Tigers.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss fans, who many already feel like he's out the door, his son Knox's words make it feel like LSU is the choice after a heartbreaking loss in the Mississippi high school playoffs, losing 21-20 after being up 20-7.

What Knox Kiffin said and interpreting it

Knox Kiffin, Lane Kiffin
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) talks with his dad and Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Knox was returning to Oxford High School, it seems like the aspiring SEC quarterback would write something like, until next year...

Instead, the sophomore QB, with offers already from SMU and East Carolina, tweeted, " #chargerforlife Love y'all boys."

RELATED: Landry Kiffin flaunts LSU game-day fit selfie as dad Lane tortures Tigers, Ole Miss

That certainly feels like goodbye.

Not to mention Kiffin's daughter, Landry, did not seem to attend either game today to party in Nashville, another very telling sign. Layla, too, has been conspicuously quiet.

Maybe Kiffin has a change of heart at the very last minute, but as I've always said, his family will tell us the answer.

The answer certainly feels like, Geaux Tigers.

Lane Kiffin
Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin embraces chancellor Glenn Boyce after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death 

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News