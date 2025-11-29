Lane Kiffin's son Knox's cryptic words feels like LSU is the choice over Ole Miss
It was a great day for Ole Miss Rebels football, but it's looking like it might be the end of an era for the head coach who got them there.
After so much pressure to deliver in the Egg Bowl against their feisty in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs to pretty much guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff with the biggest elephant in the room in college football looming, Lane Kiffin's Rebels showed up for their troll king leader in a 38-19 victory.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in dancing selfie skipping dad’s Ole Miss game
Kiffin says that he wishes his dad, legendary NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, was still around to help guide him in his final decision.
“I miss my dad,” Kiffin said after the win. “I really missed him this week. My two calls will be the closest to that for advice, what my dad would say to do on these things. That’ll be Coach [Pete] Carroll and Coach [Nick] Saban. Kind of wish when you have things to do in life, that your dad was there. But it is what it is.”
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads at son Knox’s playoff win amid $90M LSU drama
Kiffin reiterated it again tonight in a tweet with the Egg Bowl trophy: "At the office now. Pops thumbs up!! Wish I could hug you right now and you could guide me. Love ya."
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama
His reconciled wife Layla's alma mater, the Florida Gators, are reportedly officially out of the running to land Kiffin, so it's coming down to staying at Ole Miss or leaving for the LSU Tigers.
Unfortunately for Ole Miss fans, who many already feel like he's out the door, his son Knox's words make it feel like LSU is the choice after a heartbreaking loss in the Mississippi high school playoffs, losing 21-20 after being up 20-7.
What Knox Kiffin said and interpreting it
If Knox was returning to Oxford High School, it seems like the aspiring SEC quarterback would write something like, until next year...
Instead, the sophomore QB, with offers already from SMU and East Carolina, tweeted, " #chargerforlife Love y'all boys."
RELATED: Landry Kiffin flaunts LSU game-day fit selfie as dad Lane tortures Tigers, Ole Miss
That certainly feels like goodbye.
Not to mention Kiffin's daughter, Landry, did not seem to attend either game today to party in Nashville, another very telling sign. Layla, too, has been conspicuously quiet.
Maybe Kiffin has a change of heart at the very last minute, but as I've always said, his family will tell us the answer.
The answer certainly feels like, Geaux Tigers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash