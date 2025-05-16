Lane Kiffin’s daughter shows off USC uniform for incoming volleyball crew
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley Kiffin is following in dad’s footsteps — not with the Ole Miss Rebels, but with his former school where she will be a USC Trojans volleyball player next season. She just showed off her uniform in an awesome promo for the incoming class.
While the 18-year-old is staying back in Southern California, brother Knox, 16, moved to Oxford, Mississippi where he will be a junior quarterback in high school, while mom Layla Kiffin will be joining him as she and Lane have reconciled. She was recently seen checking out “home,” as well as celebrating a big new anniversary with Lane.
Big sister Landry, 20, already goes to Ole Miss with dad. The two Kiffin sisters are close and recently had an Ole Miss vs. USC TikTok dance off going on. Presley has gone to Ole Miss football games to cheer on dad and hang with sis, but next season she’ll also be rooting for the Trojans.
While she’s shown off her full uniform before, Presley was featured front and center in it with the incoming 2025 Trojans volleyball class.
Presley would repost that on her Instagram Stories as well.
Dad is super proud of her accomplishment and supportive of her heading to USC.
While the rest of the Kiffins are representing the South, Presley is holding it down in SoCal. Fight On!
