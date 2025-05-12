The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares throwback photo of reconciled wife Layla in sweet post

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach gives a Mother’s Day shoutout while posting the “band is back together.”

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is winning in life being sober and getting his family back together. In a special Mother’s Day post shoutout for reconciled while Layla Kiffin, the Ole Miss Rebels football coach had the sweetest message and throwback photo with Layla.

While daughter Landry, 20, is already at Ole Miss as a student and the No. 1 fan of dad as seen by her awesomely sweet gesture when he got his 100th coaching win, it’s confirmed son Knox, 17, will be joining them and playing football at local Oxford High School. While mom Layla lives in Calfornia where their other daughter Presley, 18, is finishing high school before heading to be a USC Trojans volleyball player — which dad is so proud of — she will be joining them for fall football in Mississippi. They recently celebrated an anniversary of being back together and Layla was seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin reveals daughter Landry's embarrassing 50th birthday gift for him

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Jan. 3, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach hugs his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, a in since-deleted post. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

On Mother’s Day, daughter Landry first had a sweet throwback photo of her and mom.

Layla and Landry
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley sports USC T-shirt in volleyball team photo

Dad followed it up with his own post of the couple in a throwback ready to have a child, and wrote “Happy Mother’s Day Layla So grateful for you everyday. #BandBackTogether InOxford2025 🏡🏈🔥”

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

How adorable.

Layla and Lane were married for 12 years after meeting at the University of Tennessee where he was an offensive coordinator for the Vols and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016.

In 2025, they are back. Look out for the Kiffin band next season.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships