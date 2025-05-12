Lane Kiffin shares throwback photo of reconciled wife Layla in sweet post
Lane Kiffin is winning in life being sober and getting his family back together. In a special Mother’s Day post shoutout for reconciled while Layla Kiffin, the Ole Miss Rebels football coach had the sweetest message and throwback photo with Layla.
While daughter Landry, 20, is already at Ole Miss as a student and the No. 1 fan of dad as seen by her awesomely sweet gesture when he got his 100th coaching win, it’s confirmed son Knox, 17, will be joining them and playing football at local Oxford High School. While mom Layla lives in Calfornia where their other daughter Presley, 18, is finishing high school before heading to be a USC Trojans volleyball player — which dad is so proud of — she will be joining them for fall football in Mississippi. They recently celebrated an anniversary of being back together and Layla was seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin reveals daughter Landry's embarrassing 50th birthday gift for him
On Mother’s Day, daughter Landry first had a sweet throwback photo of her and mom.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley sports USC T-shirt in volleyball team photo
Dad followed it up with his own post of the couple in a throwback ready to have a child, and wrote “Happy Mother’s Day Layla So grateful for you everyday. #BandBackTogether InOxford2025 🏡🏈🔥”
How adorable.
Layla and Lane were married for 12 years after meeting at the University of Tennessee where he was an offensive coordinator for the Vols and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016.
In 2025, they are back. Look out for the Kiffin band next season.
