Lane Kiffin upstaged by daughter Landry’s green workout fit in pilates group selfie

The Ole Miss football coach got in a Mother’s Day workout where he was crushed by his instructor daughter.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Lane Kiffin got a Sunday pilates workout in where his daughter Landry Kiffin was the instructor and upstaged him with her green workout fit.

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and his 20-year-old daughter have a special bond. She’s a student at the university and dad’s No. 1 fan, and she always stands out, too, in her Rebels gear like her custom jacket while posing with dad, and her stunning school pride mirror selfie.

The two love to have fun and razz each other like when she made a TikTok video with him making fun of her spending habits, and he recently shared her embarrassing gift for his big 50th birthday.

Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry is also a pilates instructor and previously crushed dad in her ab-flexing crop-top class selfie with him. For a Mother’s Day session, they had a huge group and afterward took a class photo.

Lane (back right) and Landry in green
Lane (back right) and Landry in green

Landry definitely stood out in the green shoestring top and yoga pants.

On Mother’s Day after his workout, Lane also took the time to post an amazing shoutout to his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin with a throwback photo and message.

Soon, Layla can join these Sunday pilates sessions and crush Lane with her fit, too.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

