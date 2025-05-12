Lane Kiffin upstaged by daughter Landry’s green workout fit in pilates group selfie
Lane Kiffin got a Sunday pilates workout in where his daughter Landry Kiffin was the instructor and upstaged him with her green workout fit.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and his 20-year-old daughter have a special bond. She’s a student at the university and dad’s No. 1 fan, and she always stands out, too, in her Rebels gear like her custom jacket while posing with dad, and her stunning school pride mirror selfie.
The two love to have fun and razz each other like when she made a TikTok video with him making fun of her spending habits, and he recently shared her embarrassing gift for his big 50th birthday.
Landry is also a pilates instructor and previously crushed dad in her ab-flexing crop-top class selfie with him. For a Mother’s Day session, they had a huge group and afterward took a class photo.
Landry definitely stood out in the green shoestring top and yoga pants.
On Mother’s Day after his workout, Lane also took the time to post an amazing shoutout to his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin with a throwback photo and message.
Soon, Layla can join these Sunday pilates sessions and crush Lane with her fit, too.
