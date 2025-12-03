Lane Kiffin's dog mystery continues with latest Juice post about LSU departure

The mystery of Juice Kiffin and if the unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels is heading with Lane Kiffin and family to Louisiana has been a hotly debated topic. Now, a post from Juice’s X account may have the answer, but there’s still some unknown behind it.

The 50-year-old coach broke the hearts of Ole Miss fans and the Oxford, Mississippi, community when he revealed he was taking the LSU Tigers job. He immediately bolted off on private jet where angry fans greeted him at the airport. One post joked with Juice being left behind.

Still can’t believe Lane left Juice Kiffin on the tarmac 😔 pic.twitter.com/Gbh1IH8fCH — Pypeline (@Pypeline_) December 1, 2025

Posts were also put out that the yellow labrador wasn’t even Lane’s dog and lived with the handler of the kennel he supposedly got him from back in 2022.

Juice became the unofficial mascot of the team and would attend games.

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Juice Kiffin sits on the sideline during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

His official X account even recently posted with Lane and son Knox at the beginning of November.

While comments were crucifying Lane for leaving Juice back in Mississippi, today Juice posted he would be heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to join the Kiffins, while using a picture of Mike the Tiger — the official LSU mascot.

Can't wait to get down to Baton Rouge with my dad, brother, and sister! pic.twitter.com/IpID3xc1we — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) December 3, 2025

The mystery still exists because until Juice is seen in Louisiana with Lane and family, you never know with all the twists and turns of the soap opera that has been this coaching hire. Lane also loves to troll fans.

So maybe they didn’t forget about him after all?

