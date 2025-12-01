Lane Kiffin's famous Ole Miss dog Juice hotly debated if he's going to LSU too
Lane Kiffin broke the hearts of the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oxford, Mississippi, community when he decided to bolt to the LSU Tigers. Is he leaving his dog Juice behind, too?
The 50-year-old coach with a history of leaving programs left Ole Miss in the middle of a historic 11-1 season with a College Football Playoff game upcoming. While he claims he wanted to stay and coach in the playoffs, he ultimately bolted and announced his departure with this message:
He then boarded a private jet to LSU and took several coaches with him. Needless to say, Ole Miss fans let him have it at the airport.
While son Knox had a heartfelt goodbye to join him, daughter Landry — who was the reason he stayed at Ole Miss in 2022 — hasn’t announced if she’s transferring to be with family and her LSU football boyfriend Whit Weeks. She did have an odd first post, however (see above).
As if this soap opera couldn’t have any more twists and turns, now a hot topic is Lane’s dog Juice Kiffin, who is the unofficial Ole Miss mascot.
Lane first posted getting the yellow labrador in 2022:
Juice even has his own X account with the Kiffin last name.
But fans are saying the kennel owns Juice and he’s staying with the handler and not coming with Lane and the family to Ole Miss. Some are saying Juice was never even Lane’s dog.
The jokes of course have poured in.
One report says Juice is indeed Lane’s dog, but it’s unclear if he’s joining him in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
If it’s true and Juice isn’t going to be an LSU dog, this old post would truly be sad.
We will keep you updated on Juice as this story develops.
