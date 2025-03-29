Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears floral gown with Ole Miss sorority sisters
Landry Kiffin is enjoying the her sophomore year of college with her sorority formal and another stunning fit.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach just returned from spring break where she crushed a sheet tube top, and a one-piece bathing suit, and her yoga poses by the beach.
Landry, 20, was a bright spot all season with her fit game like her custom Ole Miss jacket, and her polka dot dress. The offseason has been no different with her low-cut black top at dinner with friends and dad, and her shoestring tank top as a pilates instructor.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry has Ole Miss shout-out in pilates fit
She’s also been seen with her sorority sisters doing a TikTok dance in a minidress, and posing for a Kappa “Krush” photo. For her spring formal, Landry wowed in a floral gown posing with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters. You can’t miss which one she is either. She wrote, “formals!!! 🤍 best friends.”
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin apologizes to daughter Landry for seeing him ‘broken’
Landry definitely stands out as she usually does. Did dad buy the dress? Landry recently joked about when he gets his AMEX bill and had an epic shopping spree in New York for her birthday, so it’s a distinct possibility.
It’s good to see Landry enjoying the rest of her sophomore year with her sorority sisters in another stunning look like she’s done the past year.