Lane Kiffin’s shopping-obsessed daughter Landry mistakes March Madness task
Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry Kiffin have a special bond. They can make fun of each other on social media all with love.
Landry, 20, is a sophomore at Ole Miss and a bright spot for dad and the Rebels with her game-day fits like her polka-dot dress and her red look at the Gator Bowl. She’s also had some touching moments with dad like their hug after beating the Georgia Bulldogs, and her sweet gift for his 100th coaching win.
They also love to have fun on social media like Landry using him in a TikTok video where she zinged herself about her spending habits with dad’s credit card, and where she posted him wearing the exact fit she wanted for herself.
On Saturday, after apologizing to Landry in a touching post, Lane then went back to poking fun of her by sharing his text message exchange with her after asking her to create a March Madness bracket for the NCAA tournament. He said, “When you ask your daughter to fill out a BB “bracket,’” and then posted her hilarious reply where she thought bracket was “bracelet.”
That’s an amazing post.
Landry, who just got back from Cabo for spring break, is back to her pilates classes where she can get him back for that post when he takes her class — or she can just run up the AMEX bill like she did on her insane birthday spending spree. Take that, dad.