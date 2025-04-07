Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has Ole Miss spring sorority sisters fun in floral fit
It’s spring football time for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. It’s also spring fit season for his daughter Landry.
The 20-year-old Ole Miss sophomore was a bright spot for dad and the team this past season like her sweet gesture when he won his 100th football game. She’s now keeping him in shape in the offseason with pilates classes where she crushed him in a selfie in her workout gear.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s proud dad moment with daughter Presley’s USC accomplishment
Landry recently returned from spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she did yoga by the beach, and enjoyed the beach in a one-piece bathing suit, and had a night out with her girl’s in a tube top. Now she’s in full spring form in a floral fit and some shorts in a photo with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.
This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Landry with a floral pattern either as she recently wore a floral dress with her KKG sisters as well.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin prays daughter Landry will have this life in her 30s
Landry is close to dad and even let him tag along to a Galentine’s dinner that he posted was the “best nite ever.” Now, mom Layla Kiffin and brother Knox, 17, are joining her and dad in Oxford, Mississippi, after her parents reconciled since being divorced since 2016. Lane even just made a shocking one-year anniversary post.
Landry is enjoying college life right now and bringing out another winning look in the process.