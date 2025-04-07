The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has Ole Miss spring sorority sisters fun in floral fit

The Ole Miss student and daughter of the Rebels football coach enjoys the warmer weather with her fit.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s spring football time for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. It’s also spring fit season for his daughter Landry.

The 20-year-old Ole Miss sophomore was a bright spot for dad and the team this past season like her sweet gesture when he won his 100th football game. She’s now keeping him in shape in the offseason with pilates classes where she crushed him in a selfie in her workout gear.

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s proud dad moment with daughter Presley’s USC accomplishment

Landry recently returned from spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she did yoga by the beach, and enjoyed the beach in a one-piece bathing suit, and had a night out with her girl’s in a tube top. Now she’s in full spring form in a floral fit and some shorts in a photo with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.

Landry Kiffin (right) and friends
Landry Kiffin (right) and friends / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Landry with a floral pattern either as she recently wore a floral dress with her KKG sisters as well.

RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin prays daughter Landry will have this life in her 30s

Landry is close to dad and even let him tag along to a Galentine’s dinner that he posted was the “best nite ever.” Now, mom Layla Kiffin and brother Knox, 17, are joining her and dad in Oxford, Mississippi, after her parents reconciled since being divorced since 2016. Lane even just made a shocking one-year anniversary post.

Landry is enjoying college life right now and bringing out another winning look in the process.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion