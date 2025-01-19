The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares surprisingly sweet Landry, Presley daughters post

The dad coaches his college-aged daughters with some important life advice in a touching post.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is coaching his daughters with some very important life advice.

The Ole Miss Rebels football head coach recently reconciled with ex-wife Layla Kiffin after the two divorced back in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She’s now moving to Oxford, Mississippi, with high school junior son Knox Kiffin.

Daughter Landry, 20, is a sophomore at Ole Miss already with dad and was a bright spot all season with viral moments like in the aftermath of the Gator Bowl, as well as her gameday fits like her low-cut Rebels polka-dot blue dress. She’s also the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

His other daughter Presley, 20, was with mom in Southern California and is committed to play volleyball at dad’s former school USC. She recently wowed in her full uniform.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears elegant strapless dress to mom’s fairytale party

Landry and Presley appear very close like in their TikTok dance on the streets of New York City. But like all sisters, surely they have their “annoying” moments. Lane shared some advice for them on Instagram to remember: “I hope every older sister reali(z)es one day their annoying little sister will become their best friend for life.”

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has sweet birthday post for little bro ‘Knoxie’

If Lane can get 11 men on both offense and defense to mostly listen to him, why not his two daughters?

Landry and Presley Kiffin
Landry and Presley Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It’s great life advice and a sweet moment from the dad/coach in Lane.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships