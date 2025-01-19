Lane Kiffin shares surprisingly sweet Landry, Presley daughters post
Lane Kiffin is coaching his daughters with some very important life advice.
The Ole Miss Rebels football head coach recently reconciled with ex-wife Layla Kiffin after the two divorced back in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She’s now moving to Oxford, Mississippi, with high school junior son Knox Kiffin.
Daughter Landry, 20, is a sophomore at Ole Miss already with dad and was a bright spot all season with viral moments like in the aftermath of the Gator Bowl, as well as her gameday fits like her low-cut Rebels polka-dot blue dress. She’s also the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss.
His other daughter Presley, 20, was with mom in Southern California and is committed to play volleyball at dad’s former school USC. She recently wowed in her full uniform.
Landry and Presley appear very close like in their TikTok dance on the streets of New York City. But like all sisters, surely they have their “annoying” moments. Lane shared some advice for them on Instagram to remember: “I hope every older sister reali(z)es one day their annoying little sister will become their best friend for life.”
If Lane can get 11 men on both offense and defense to mostly listen to him, why not his two daughters?
It’s great life advice and a sweet moment from the dad/coach in Lane.
