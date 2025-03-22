Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin apologizes to daughter Landry for seeing him ‘broken’
Lane Kiffin’s tumultuous past and struggles with alcohol abuse are well documented. He’s now just over four years sober and has his life and family back together. On Saturday, he tagged his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin in a touching apology post.
The 49-year-old Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane is very close to his daughter Landry, who is a 20-year-old sophomore at the school and the reason dad stayed to coach there. The two have a special bond as seen in her TikTok video where Landry made fun of her spending habits with dad’s credit card, and her crushing him at pilates in her crop-top fit, and their sweet hug after a big win.
Lane just celebrated his big sobriety milestone and had Landry and daughter Presley, 18, and son Knox, 17, join him. Although, the girls stole his thunder with Landry and Presley’s fits on a private jet.
He’s also reconciled with ex-wife and mother of his kids, Layla Kiffin, after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Knox, who is a quarterback prospect, who dad may be recruiting, has already moved and is going to Oxford High School in Mississippi, while mom was recently seen checking out their new “home” for her move. Daughter Presley is headed be a USC Trojans volleyball player and wowed in her full uniform.
On Saturday, Lane posted a sweet quote and tagged Landry in it.
That apology says it all. Lane has gotten his life together and his family. He also has a great thing going on in his career as a coach. There’s nothing holding him back now and next year will be amazing to see with Landry, Layla, and Knox at home football games at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Win or lose, team Kiffin already is victorious.