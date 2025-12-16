LeBron's wife Savannah shows off diehard team fit head-to-toe not named Lakers

While LeBron James is back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers for season 23, his wife Savannah just launched Season 7 of her podcast “Everybody’s Crazy” while rocking a non-Lakers team fit.

The 40-year-old LeBron finally made his season debut in mid November. The Lakers are playing well at 18-7 as of this writing and he’s finding his sea legs again.

His 21-year-old son Bronny, meanwhile, is seeing just a little action off the bench with the team, but Savannah made sure to rep him with a proud “mama” fit for a game.

RELATED: LeBron James has scary thoughts about losing wife Savannah in shocking statement

Savannah has watched both Bronny and LeBron play for the Lakers this season. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron’s other son Bryce, 18, meanwhile, is in his freshman year with the Arizona Wildcats. He’s yet to see action on the court for the undefeated squad and he may take a redshirt this season. That’s not stopping a proud mom Savannah from rocking with the Wildcats gear head-to-toe on her season premiere podcast episode.

RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos

Savannah also recently crushed a non-Dodgers jersey to the World Series on a date night with LeBron.

LeBron and Savannah have known each other since high school in Ohio. They got married in 2013 and have Bronny, Bryce, and daughter Zhuri, 10, whom mom loves to match and do viral dances with.

Bryce may not be playing, but mom is cheering on his team no matter what.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) warms up before the start of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring