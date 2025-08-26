LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos
LeBron James and Savannah James met while at rival high schools in Akron, Ohio. They’ve since been together over 20 years. Some new throwback photos show the couple over the years.
LeBron was the most-hyped high school player ever when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and went straight to the pros in the 2003 NBA Draft at No. 1 overall to the hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Savannah, meanwhile, attended rival school Buchtel High School.
The couple would marry in 2013 and have three children together: Bronny James, 20, Bryce James, 18, and Zhuri James, 10. Bronny plays with his dad on the Los Angeles Lakers, while Bryce just left for college to play ball for the Arizona Wildcats. Zhuri, who loves to dance with mom and wear matching fits, showed she has some ball handling skills on the court, too.
It’s a tight family — they even got family tattoos recently, minus Zhuri, of course.
LeBron, 40, and Savannah, 38, are always adorable together. LeBron even joined her pilates class this offseason in a matching fit.
They’ve come a long way. Take a look at the throwback photos of them where a young Savannah looks unrecognizable.
They are rebuilding their dream home in Los Angeles by demolishing their existing $37 million mansion where the before and after images are stunning.
It’s unclear how many more seasons LeBron will play, but Savannah will be right there by his side.
