LeBron James has scary thoughts about losing wife Savannah in shocking statement
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ playing career may be nearing its end, but he’s sure not going to let his marriage to Savannah James come to one by any means.
LeBron has been with Savannah since high school in Akron, Ohio, and they have three kids in Bronny, who just celebrated his 21st birthday with an emotional note from mom, Bryce, 18, who is off playing basketball in his freshman year for the Arizona Wildcats, and daughter Zhuri, 10, who showed off some elite ball handling skills and a handshake with dad.
RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos
The couple got married in 2013 in San Diego, California. Now, they are building their insane dream home in the Los Angeles area after demolishing a $37M mansion.
LeBron, now 40, has admitted before that marriage is not always easy with 39-year-old Savannah.
RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce has new girlfriend flex Arizona-red dress in selfie launch
But he’s never going to give up according to him while doing an interview on the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast. He said, “I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure. If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it… I’m an only child, single-parent household… Next time I’m alone, it would be underneath. “
Those are some powerful words.
By all indications things with Savannah and him are great. They just took a trip to Monaco and France, and were seen dissing Drake singing along to Kendrick Lamar on the beach. They even did pilates together in matching fits.
LeBron is entering his 23rd NBA season, which could possibly be the last with the Lakers and his teammate and son Bronny. While his NBA career with four NBA titles is winding down, he’s making it clear his marriage is anything but.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words