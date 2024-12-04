Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy together
The online shipping community and "Steinfans" can't get enough of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and fiancée Hailee Steinfeld after the two officially announced their engagement over the holiday weekend.
Steinfeld is usually stealthy in her approach to attending games and the two know how to move in public without drawing a lot of attention.
But, every now and then, the curtains are pulled back and we get a look at their lives outside of the public eye.
MORE: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills-49ers game after engagement news
Throughout the past month, they were spotted out on a date night in Buffalo, quietly attended a teammate's gender reveal party, and hosted a Halloween party for close friends.
Now, another rare photo has emerged.
The Instagram account "Hailee Steinfeld Updates" shares rare photos of the actress and singer and the latest shows a rare photo of some backyard shenanigans. Bills quarterback Shane Buechele is wearing a ribbon next to his wife Paige, so it could potentially be a birthday party, but that's not what's important. What really stands out is just how happy Hailee and Josh are enjoying their normal lives.
MORE: Fellow Bills WAG swoons over Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld engagement
You love to see it.
This is proof that you can be a high-profile, happy couple with star power without needing cameras following your every move and documenting every reaction when you're at a game.
Some people can let their love and joy speak for itself.
