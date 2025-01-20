Dan Campbell as a cowboy will make Lions fans smile after a rough week
Has any NFL fan base had a worse week than the Detroit Lions faithful?
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions suffered a devastating defeat as the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the upstart Washington Commanders and their electrifying rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels, 45-31. Then came word today that genius offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left the Commanders at the altar last offseason, has finally taken the plunge as an NFL head coach, leading the Lions' hated NFC North rival Chicago Bears.
Spoiler alert. Lions fans are not taking it well. And yes, the opposite is true for fired-up Bears fans.
Luckily Dan Campbell, 48, and his lovable family are still with Motor City to get them through this difficult time.
Campbell's wife Holly is always a source of inspiration and comedy, usually at her husband's detriment, for Lions fans. Today she celebrated her 50th birthday, and daughter Piper, the younger of their two children along with older brother Cody, posted on Instagram a heartfelt note to her mom. Hidden in the photo set is an amazing photo of Campbell looking like a real real-life cowboy.
Move over Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, "Landman" has found a new co-star. Campbell also played for those other Cowboys during his NFL career as a tight end.
It's an adorable photo from a wholesome family. Piper wrote in the caption to her mom: "Mama appreciation post! Happy birthday to the most creative, intelligent, and beautiful woman I know. I am so grateful to have you as my mother, I love you❤️💕"
Hopefully Lions fans still appreciate how great the Campbells are.
