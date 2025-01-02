Livvy Dunne, bf Paul Skenes party in New Orleans before devastating attack
LSU Tigers star Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, had a lot to celebrate this year. While Dunne helped the women's gymnastics team win the 2024 NCAA national championship in April, Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award.
Before Dunne returned to school for her fifth and final season with the Tigers gymnastics team, she rang in the new year with Skenes, fellow Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler, and his girlfriend, Allie Enright.
The 22-year-old viral sensation posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories before the foursome headed out to celebrate in New Orleans. The group appeared to have great time while out at a bar on New Year's Eve before a devastating attack hit Bourbon Street.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's before-and-after selfies stun during final LSU showcase
WDSU 6 reported on Jan. 1, "At least 15 people are dead and dozens of others were hurt after a man drove a truck into a crowd at Bourbon and Canal streets in New Orleans on New Year's Day in a terrorist attack, according to the FBI."
The FBI wrote in a statement that the attack took place around 3:15 a.m. CST. "The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas... After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Dunne posted a photo from Bourbon Street with a broken-heart emoji. In the aftermath of the attack, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, a college quarterfinal playoff game scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome on Jan. 1, was postponed. Notre Dame and the University of Georgia will instead kick off at 3 p.m. CST on Jan. 2.
