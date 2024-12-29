Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in Christmas miniskirt, knee-high boots
Tennis pro and rising pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard has been staying busy on and off the court. Wherever she goes, Genie commands the attention of the camera and that was no different this holiday season.
We've seen Genie dropping some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, and other casual fits rocking some relaxed jeans and a crop top to flex her toned abs throughout the fall, after hitting up the beaches in St. Tropez over the summer.
But now, she's flexing her best holiday glam with her Christmas look. She captioned a series of photos, "[Christmas] things."
For the holiday, she broke out a more modest look with a Christmas miniskirt and knee-high boots in front of her Christmas tree.
In typical Genie Bouchard fashion, she nailed it.
Would you expect anything else?
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
But now that she's living the influencer style and the holiday season is upon us, it's only a matter of time until she packs it up and enjoys a tropical vacation. The beaches will be waiting for her to touch down.
