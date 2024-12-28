Caitlin Clark, bf Connor McCaffery awkwardly sit in empty arena for NBA G-League game
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is enjoying her offseason after a record-setting campaign and Rookie of the Year honors. Over the holiday, Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery took in some NBA G-League action.
The couple pulled up to the Indiana Mad Ants' regular season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars.
Indiana, the G-League affiliate of the Pacers, shared a photo of Clark and McCaffery sitting in the crowd, but something stood out.
The couple appeared to be the only two people in the entire arena.
One video shared on social media showed the two awkwardly sitting in the stands as Clark scrolled through her phone and tried to avoid eye contact with the camera.
Maybe the simple sighting of Caitlin Clark at a Mad Ants game will bring in more fans for the future. The team can only hope.
For what it's worth, the Mad Ants won the game, 127-116.
