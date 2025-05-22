The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz rocks competing Knicks fit for ECF Game 1, disses her

The older sister of the viral influencer and former LSU gymnast hits up Madison Square Garden with Livvy while making fun of her post.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz Dunne in the background.
LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz Dunne in the background. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne had a surprise post showing she was headed to the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at Madison Square Garden in a surprising New York Knicks fit. Her sister Julz Dunne, yet again posted a competing fit joining her for the big matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers.

The older sister of the former LSU gymnast is always trying to outdo her famous sis like her attention-grabbing gold cowboy fit at a gymnastics meet, followed by her epic celebration photo after a Lady Tigers’ win. She also had competing pink fits on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs, and then in side-by-side bikinis while on a beach in Florida.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz and Livvy Dunne / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Julz, 24, also hilariously recreated 22-year-old Livvy’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

It’s all in good fun as the two are super close. While Livvy posted her fire Knicks fan look, Julz rocked hers with the Knicks orange colored sunglasses with a black leather jacket and a jersey with a “time to ball out” caption.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

It also happened to be the same captioned Livvy used while showing off her purse for the game, to which Julz had to diss with the comment, “Has never had an original thought.”

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the sisters have been seen cheering on the same team. Hopefully for the Knicks’ sake it’s a better outcome than the Kansas City Chiefs had with them at the Super Bowl.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

