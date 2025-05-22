Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz rocks competing Knicks fit for ECF Game 1, disses her
Livvy Dunne had a surprise post showing she was headed to the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at Madison Square Garden in a surprising New York Knicks fit. Her sister Julz Dunne, yet again posted a competing fit joining her for the big matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers.
The older sister of the former LSU gymnast is always trying to outdo her famous sis like her attention-grabbing gold cowboy fit at a gymnastics meet, followed by her epic celebration photo after a Lady Tigers’ win. She also had competing pink fits on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs, and then in side-by-side bikinis while on a beach in Florida.
Julz, 24, also hilariously recreated 22-year-old Livvy’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot.
It’s all in good fun as the two are super close. While Livvy posted her fire Knicks fan look, Julz rocked hers with the Knicks orange colored sunglasses with a black leather jacket and a jersey with a “time to ball out” caption.
It also happened to be the same captioned Livvy used while showing off her purse for the game, to which Julz had to diss with the comment, “Has never had an original thought.”
This isn’t the first time the sisters have been seen cheering on the same team. Hopefully for the Knicks’ sake it’s a better outcome than the Kansas City Chiefs had with them at the Super Bowl.
