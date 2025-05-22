Livvy Dunne, sister Julz curse Knicks in team gear sitting courtside at stunning loss
Livvy Dunne and older sister Julz Dunne were fired up about going to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. Livvy had her fire New York Knicks fit on, while Julz tried to match her sister while dissing her at the same time. Livvy’s posts during the game now certainly didn’t age well.
The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast and her sister haven’t had the best track record going to sporting events together recently for teams they are rooting for. Besides watching the Knicks epically lose Wednesday night to the Indiana Pacers, they also dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear at Super Bowl LIX. Yea, that didn’t go so well. Also, while Livvy’s boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitched well vs. the New York Mets, they were there to see him not get a W after only giving up one run.
At least Livvy, 22, and Julz, 24, rocked their competing fits like they did in pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks for Derby weekend, and in bikinis together in Florida.
Livvy posted on TikTok a video of them courtside showing off their fits while watching what appeared to be a Knicks’ victory.
They were going hard there, like the Knicks were for 45 minutes against the Pacers. Then it was a nightmare at MSG as Indiana completed maybe the most stunning comeback in NBA history after being down by 14 final three minutes.
If Livvy and Julz show up to Game 2 and the Knicks lose again, they might not be left back in the building.
Knicks fans hope there isn’t a Dunne curse going on.