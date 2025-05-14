The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off ‘busy gal’ fit on jam-packed NYC adventures

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been up to a lot lately, but had time for another winning fit.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been crazy busy since her LSU gymanstics career came to an end last month. She’s never too busy to rock another fire fit, however.

While the 22-year-old Dunne wasn’t able to compete the last two months of her fifth and final year as a Lady Tigers gymnast, she went out with a bang in her “officially retired” dress.

From there she’s been all over from Los Angeles and Pittsburgh to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch, to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville Kentucky where she did “Riders Up” on Kentucky Oaks day in a sizzling pink dress followed by a black and white showstopper for the Derby. After a trip to Florida with sister Julz Dunne in competing bikinis, it was off to New York City.

David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne
David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne / Julz Dunne/Instagram

While in NYC, Dunne attended an LSU alumni event and showed off her Southern style, and then hit up Citi Field to watch Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets where she posed with fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models while in a fire fit. Speaking of the SI Swumsuit issue, Dunne freaked out about being a cover girl, and followed that up with photos atop the Empire State Building with her fellow girls while in a black dress.

Livvy Dunne and SI Swimsuit models
Livvy Dunne/Instgram

She’s been quite busy. In fact, her fit on Wednesday was captioned with “Busy gal” where she dropped this all-khaki look.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The busy gal definitely had time for anotehr winning fit. Well done, Dunne.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

