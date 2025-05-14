Livvy Dunne shows off ‘busy gal’ fit on jam-packed NYC adventures
Livvy Dunne has been crazy busy since her LSU gymanstics career came to an end last month. She’s never too busy to rock another fire fit, however.
While the 22-year-old Dunne wasn’t able to compete the last two months of her fifth and final year as a Lady Tigers gymnast, she went out with a bang in her “officially retired” dress.
From there she’s been all over from Los Angeles and Pittsburgh to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch, to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville Kentucky where she did “Riders Up” on Kentucky Oaks day in a sizzling pink dress followed by a black and white showstopper for the Derby. After a trip to Florida with sister Julz Dunne in competing bikinis, it was off to New York City.
While in NYC, Dunne attended an LSU alumni event and showed off her Southern style, and then hit up Citi Field to watch Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets where she posed with fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models while in a fire fit. Speaking of the SI Swumsuit issue, Dunne freaked out about being a cover girl, and followed that up with photos atop the Empire State Building with her fellow girls while in a black dress.
She’s been quite busy. In fact, her fit on Wednesday was captioned with “Busy gal” where she dropped this all-khaki look.
The busy gal definitely had time for anotehr winning fit. Well done, Dunne.
