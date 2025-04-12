Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s daring Coachella fit looks more Burning Man worthy
While Livvy Dunne stayed back at LSU to promote her new flavor of energy drink and drop some more stunning fit selfies, her older sister Julz Dunne headed out to California for Coachella.
The 24-year-old LSU graduate herself is usually with Livvy like on Mardi Gras where she threw some beads off their next-level float, and at her birthday where she upstaged Livvy in a minidress, and at the Super Bowl where the two had fun in their Kansas City Chiefs looks.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz perfectly roasts LSU gymnast, Paul Skenes in odd glam pic
Julz was Livvy’s number one cheerleader before she got hurt and couldn’t compete the last two months. She was even seen in an eye-catching gold LSU cowgirl fit at a meet, and then captured in an epic LSU celebration photo upstaging her gymnast sister.
Julz and her friends headed out to the desert in Indio, California, for fun, sun, and some awesome music where she posted a super unique black fit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne sports non-LSU cotton candy-pink leotard before NCAA Championships
There’s not much of a way to describe it but it’s more of a Burning Man look for that other festival that takes place in the Nevada desert in August. Just check out what Danica Patrick wore last year as an example.
Whatever the fit or theme she’s got going on, Julz looks like she’s ready to have a great time without Livvy.