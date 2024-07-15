Livvy Dunne-Paul Skenes top Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce for No. 1 'power couple'?
No one puts Taylor Swift in a corner. (If you don’t know the inspiration for this line, watch “Dirty Dancing” asap.)
Don’t worry Swifties, local Pittsburgh radio personality Andrew Fillipponi isn’t coming after the universally-beloved world conqueror Swift, but rather he sees Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and terrible karaoke singer) Travis Kelce as the weak link in the power couple rankings vs. social media superstar and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes.
“Given how much better Skenes is than Kelce currently,” Fillipponi declares while screen-grabbing Dunne and Skenes’ jet-set lifestyle.
Hmmm… The flame-throwing Skenes is having a phenomenal rookie campaign and deserves his MLB All-Star Game starting nod, but better than Kelce currently? Sure, Kelce had a down regular season by his standards, but the dude did just win back-to-back Super Bowls. He’s starring in the new Ryan Murphy horror series “Grotesquerie.” He’s a sure fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides to call it quits.
If we’re talking about the hottest risers on our yet-to-be-determined celebrity-athlete power couples list, Dunne and Skenes are clearly the choice. As far as who’s No. 1, it’s absolutely still Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
But we fully respect Fillipponi having Skenes back. Local folks have to celebrate their own, and the fact that Dunne and Skenes can even be in that conversation shows their meteoric rise this summer.
That is so fetch. (If you don’t know this closer, watch “Mean Girls” asap: the original starring Lindsay Lohan, not the musical.)
