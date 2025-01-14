Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly rocks special firefighter fit with boots in Rams win
It’s been quite the past week for Los Angeles with the devastating wildfires that have left the people of the City of Angels reeling and forced the Los Angeles Rams to move their home playoff game to Arizona. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly honored the brave LA firefighters with the perfect tribute fit during Monday’s big Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Besides having to deal with an unexpected road trip, Kelly and Matthew had two of their four kids hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness before the game. The couple, who married in 2015, shares four children: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4. They still made the trek to the game with Kelly sharing on her Instagram a photo of Hunter with an oxygen mask and said, "We made it on the bus," with the rest of the kids shouting, "Let's go Rams" and "Let's go Daddy." The good news is the family all made it to the emotional game despite some in-gaming puking Kelly shared on IG.
Matthew and Kelly also made it with their special tributes to LAFD, including Matthew’s pregame fit.
Kelly herself won the night with her special LAFD Station 68 hat, with her leg-flaunting fit with the cowboy boots.
It was an incredible night for Matthew and the Rams on the field as well, winning 27-9 over the Vikings with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
After the game, Matthew said, "There was definitely every excuse in the book to come out here and be lethargic and woe is me and all that, but we knew we weren't playing just for us," Stafford said. "[We were] playing for people back home that needed something to watch and enjoy and I'm glad we could give that to them."
The Stafford family overcame it all while truly representing the spirit of Los Angeles with their game tribute fits. Congratulations to the Staffords and best of luck to the full recovery of their kids.
