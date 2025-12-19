Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly slams NFL refs in 'petty' post after Rams shocker
The Los Angeles Rams lost a brutal NFC West showdown to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. After the game, the refs were a subject that included quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly slamming them.
The Rams blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter with the potential No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on the line, losing 38-37 in a thrilling game in Seattle.
Right after the game, Rams receiver Puka Nacua went viral when he slammed the refs for the game on X and then deleted the post, to which the league fined him $25,000 for.
RELATED: Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie wows in custom Seahawks Grinch fit at big Rams win
Stafford was brilliant in defeat, throwing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks found a way.
Like Nacua, Kelly called out the refs: “Never seen refs get this excited about a catch? 🤔 Now the blown dead two-point conversion and illegal man downfield makes sense. Should we be looking into this? Can I get these refs’ names?”
RELATED: Charissa Thompson causes stir with fit on TNF for Rams-Seahawks showdown
This is the play Kelly was talking about in OT when former Rams star Cooper Kupp made a ridiculous sideline catch vs. his old team and the female ref had a little more spirit than typical behind the catch call.
Kelly would later call herself “petty” about it.
The Rams now don’t control their playoff destiny as the Seahawks can win out and get the No. 1 seed, or the San Francisco 49ers can do the same. A lot has to go their way for the Rams now to get the bye.
The refs or not, they still blew a 15+ fourth-quarter lead — a comeback before Thursday night the Seahawks never made in the team’s history.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.