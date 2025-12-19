Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly slams NFL refs in 'petty' post after Rams shocker

The Los Angeles Rams lost a brutal NFC West showdown to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. After the game, the refs were a subject that included quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly slamming them.

The Rams blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter with the potential No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on the line, losing 38-37 in a thrilling game in Seattle.

Right after the game, Rams receiver Puka Nacua went viral when he slammed the refs for the game on X and then deleted the post, to which the league fined him $25,000 for.

Stafford was brilliant in defeat, throwing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks found a way.

Like Nacua, Kelly called out the refs: “Never seen refs get this excited about a catch? 🤔 Now the blown dead two-point conversion and illegal man downfield makes sense. Should we be looking into this? Can I get these refs’ names?”

This is the play Kelly was talking about in OT when former Rams star Cooper Kupp made a ridiculous sideline catch vs. his old team and the female ref had a little more spirit than typical behind the catch call.

Kelly would later call herself “petty” about it.

The Rams now don’t control their playoff destiny as the Seahawks can win out and get the No. 1 seed, or the San Francisco 49ers can do the same. A lot has to go their way for the Rams now to get the bye.

The refs or not, they still blew a 15+ fourth-quarter lead — a comeback before Thursday night the Seahawks never made in the team’s history.

