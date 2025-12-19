Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie wows in unreal custom Seahawks Grinch fit at big Rams win

For three quarters it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to play Grinch to the Seattle Seahawks’ season. Then, quarterback Sam Darnold took over the game down 16 in the fourth quarter to reverse that role and keep Seattle’s hopes of an NFC West crown and a No. 1 seed alive. His fiancée Katie Hoofnagle was there to see it while ironically rocking an unreal Grinch fit herself.

After a crazy fourth quarter that even had an insane backwards pass two-point conversion, Darnold got the ball down seven points in overtime and led the team down the field with incredible passes, including the game-winning two-point conversion on this play:

The quarterback out of Southern California finished with 270 yards passing with two big touchdowns and two interceptions. The Seahawks now control their own destiny with two games left: Win out and they are getting the NFC bye.

His fiancée Hoofnagle, who turned heads earlier in the week with her workout fit, was the clear winner at Lumen Stadium in the crowd with this awesome Seahawks Grinch Darnold fit.

She’d have a sweet moment in it with him at the game, too.

And then comment on his smile on her Instagram Stories: “okay cute lil smile!!! 🥰“

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Seattle.

