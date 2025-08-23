Viral Micah Parsons Preseason Training Table Photo Gets Quick Explanation
Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons was in attendance for his team's preseason finale against the Falcons on Friday night, although he was criticized for not being very present as his tense contract dispute continues with Dallas.
A photo of Parsons laying on the trainer's table with his arms crossed and eyes shut gained steam across the internet, with some commenting on his apparent lack of interest in the game.
But the moment was quickly explained after the clock hit zero—by reporters, teammates and even Parsons himself.
Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas posted the photo on his X account, writing " Parsons doesn't look like he's particularly enjoying himself tonight." He quickly posted a follow-up message, mentioning that the moment was just a snapshot in time (you know, like a photo actually is) and not a depiction of the whole night.
"In the interest of clarity (and fairness)—Parsons was not laying on the training table all night," Leslie wrote on his X account eight minutes after his initial post. "In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening."
Parsons appreciated that clarity, apparently seeing the photo spread and took a moment to explain it himself.
"I actually appreciate this," Parsons responded to Leslie. "The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives."
Cowboys teammate and star defensive back Trevon Diggs came to Parsons's defense following the game, too.
"I don't know, his back is kind of tight. He had to get an MRI today. I don't know," Diggs said of Parsons postgame via CBS Sports. "It depends on how his back feels. I know he was really sore this morning. He went to get it checked out, so that's the last thing I heard from him."
Parsons hasn't participated in practice due to the back issue amid the contract dispute. With his contract situation and recent trade request not appearing close to a resolution any time soon, his status for Dallas' Week 1 contest against the Eagles is unknown.