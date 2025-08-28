Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers in Stunner After Extension Negotiations Fall Apart
The Dallas Cowboys have traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers after a protracted contract standoff.
Green Bay will be sending two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas in exchange for the 26-year-old two-time All-Pro. The Packers have also agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with Parsons that includes $136 million in guaranteed money. The new deal’s average annual value of $47 million is the most ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.
Packers Land One of NFL's Best Defenders
Parsons is an elite talent, and the Packers paid a high price for him. Two first-round picks and the biggest non-quarterback contract in NFL history is a lot for any player, but he is likely worth the risk.
During his four NFL seasons, Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 games. He has never had fewer than 12 sacks in a season, and that came in 2024 when he only played in 13 games, missing four due to a high ankle sprain.
He will team with Rashan Gary to create a formidable tandem up front in Green Bay.
Parsons Had Requested a Trade From Cowboys
Parsons publicly requested a trade on August 1 after contract talks with the team ground to a halt. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones preferred to negotiate directly with his star player, while Parsons wanted the team to discuss a new deal with his agent.
Things rapidly went off the rails from there, and the two sides were never able to agree to a deal.
Now, Parsons is heading to Green Bay in one of the most shocking moves in NFL history.