Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper posts adorable family hang despite Lions loss
Dan Campbell has a macho exterior, but his wife Holly has already sold him out for being an inner softie-at-heart. Charissa Thompson too.
His daughter Piper provided more proof on Instagram after the Detroit Lions' disappointing loss at home against the Buffalo Bills, 48-42, thanks to the Superman performance from Josh Allen.
While it probably gave the Lions head coach angst that his team is now in a battle for the NFC No. 1 seed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, Piper posted a sweet photo of herself, his wife Holly, and their son Cody.
That's Cody on the left, also a dead ringer for his father, Holly to his right, and Piper on the far right.
Piper posted this photo on Monday after the Lions fell to 12-2 in a tie with the Eagles, with the Vikings looking to join them as of this posting with the Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears about to start.
She captioned the post, "We’ll get em next time🥲" Next time of course would be in the Super Bowl, something that both Buffalo and Detroit fans are dreaming can be a wish to finally come true for two tortured franchises.
Mom Holly also reposted the photo and revealed on her Instagram Stories that her and her husband still stuck to the Starbucks morning run, even with the loss. No photo proof if Thelma joined them, but we'll assume their teacup Yorkie was riding shotgun in the truck.
With such a great family and support group for Campbell, the losses must sting a little less.
