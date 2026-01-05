Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham's very private wife Jamie has rare public couple date
The Michigan Wolverines tumultuous football season is over following its Citrus Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns. It’s now the start of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The coach started the new year off checking out his future stadium and taking in a Michigan basketball game in a rare public appearance with his wife Jamie.
The program finished 9-4, but fired head coach Sherrone Moore over an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer in December following the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Reports would later come out with more ugly details with those in the program knowing about the relationship for two years in what was called “the worst kept secret.”
The school needed to bring stability to the program and a new face. Enter 66-year-old Whittingham who was loyal to the Utah Utes for 21 full seasons.
He even showed up at the Bowl game in Orlando, Florida, to support the Wolverines in his team gear.
The Whittinghams visit Michigan
Over the weekend, he was seen at the university watching No. 2 Michigan defeat the USC Trojans in basketball while wife Jamie — who is very private — was by his side.
They’d then stop by “The Big House” in Michigan Stadium and pose on the field together in the snow (scroll to end).
His wife of 42 years and mother of their four children can now root him on wearing Michigan Maize and Blue.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.