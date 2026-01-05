Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham's very private wife Jamie has rare public couple date

The Michigan Wolverines tumultuous football season is over following its Citrus Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns. It’s now the start of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The coach started the new year off checking out his future stadium and taking in a Michigan basketball game in a rare public appearance with his wife Jamie.

The program finished 9-4, but fired head coach Sherrone Moore over an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer in December following the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Reports would later come out with more ugly details with those in the program knowing about the relationship for two years in what was called “the worst kept secret.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore calls a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in the final game he’d coach at the school. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The school needed to bring stability to the program and a new face. Enter 66-year-old Whittingham who was loyal to the Utah Utes for 21 full seasons.

RELATED: New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham's wife is opposite of Sherrone Moore drama

He even showed up at the Bowl game in Orlando, Florida, to support the Wolverines in his team gear.

Newly hired Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham is in the broadcast booth as Michigan takes on Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TZjrM6pHQA — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 31, 2025

RELATED: New woman in Sherrone Moore Michigan downfall has damning allegations

The Whittinghams visit Michigan

Over the weekend, he was seen at the university watching No. 2 Michigan defeat the USC Trojans in basketball while wife Jamie — who is very private — was by his side.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game between Michigan and USC with wife Jamie at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They’d then stop by “The Big House” in Michigan Stadium and pose on the field together in the snow (scroll to end).

His wife of 42 years and mother of their four children can now root him on wearing Michigan Maize and Blue.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and wife Jamie Whittingham react after the Pac-12 Championship against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring