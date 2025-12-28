New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham's wife Jamie is opposite of Sherrone Moore drama

Much to the chagrin of Kyle Whittingham's daughter Melissa, the former Utah Utes head coach is not retiring.

The 66-year-old family man is upping the ante by taking on the most dysfunctional, "disturbing" big-time program in college football — the Michigan Wolverines.

RELATED: New woman in Sherrone Moore Michigan downfall has damning allegations

Nov. 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Compared to Lane Kiffin's $91 million deal with insane perks over seven years, Whittingham took a rather modest contract for a desperate team, only signing a $41 million contract for five years.

RELATED: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli spotted with disgraced ex-Michigan coach

Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and @danwetzel. The deal is 75-percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026. https://t.co/wFb7a8PRRU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2025

What Whittingham brings is stability and zero drama after the Sherrone Moore disaster, and nowhere is that more exemplified than with his wife, Jamie.

Whittingham and Jamie celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary today

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham poses with wife Jamie Whittingham after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Sherrone Moore's wife Kelli, kids, staffer's lives are ruined like ex-Michigan coach

Whittingham's wife is extremely private, but she does rarely post on Instagram, although never allowing it to be embedded.

December 27 marks their 42nd wedding anniversary, and last year for their 41st, she wrote in an IG post, "Happy 41st Anniversary!! You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me! You’re the love of my life!!"

Funny enough, that post from a year ago already has new comments from Michigan fans, with the top one now reading, "Our new first lady!!! Let’s Go Blue!! 〽️💛💙〽️."

Both Whittingham and Jamie are proud Mormons with a big family

Dec. 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham (right) kisses his wife Jamie Whittingham after the Pac-12 Championship against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jamie and Kyle first met when they were 14 years old, and then began dating when they were at Provo High School.

Whittingham played linebacker at BYU, where his father was the linebackers coach. Jamie's father was a professor at BYU.

Sept. 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

They eventually got married in 1983, having four children. Jamie likes to be the supportive partner, enjoying family outings and things as mundane as Costco trips.

"I haven't done anything personally," Jamie told the Salt Lake CIty Deseret News. "I'm just supportive of Kyle,”

Jamie is a proud grandmother, first and foremost

Dec. 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham kisses wife Jamie Whittingham after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As of Aug. 24, it looks like the Whittinghams have ten grandchildren.

She also proudly posted in Sept, 2023 about her daughter Kylie "Last Sunday was the best day! My beautiful Kylie became a Mother!💕 They felt like it was a boy for sure so it was so exciting for me to see it is a girl!! (Boys are great too!). It took everyone by surprise except Kyl[i]e and I. It has been so fun seeing her become this beautiful Mom! Gigi Camille Johnson is welcome by her many cousins that love her already!!❤️ she is beautiful!"

Michigan fans love the stability in Whittingham's family life. Time will tell if they love his on-the-field results with constant national championship or bust expectations.

Sept. 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring