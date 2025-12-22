New woman in Sherrone Moore Michigan downfall has damning allegations

A new investigation by The Athletic has more allegations against former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore while he was coaching the team.

Moore, 39, coached his last game on November 30 in a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. On Wednesday, December 10, it was announced he was terminated by the university “with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore calls a timeout against Ohio State in the last game he’d coach at the school. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was arrested on December 10 and was charged on December 12 with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without owner’s permission in a shocking fall from grace.

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and his attorney Joseph Simon, right, are pictured on a screen during Moore's arraignment at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s since come out his alleged affair was the “worst kept-secret” within the athletic department for the last two years. It was also detailed by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic how “disturbing” the Michigan culture was before everything came to light in public.

New report with damning allegations:

Now, in an interview with more than 20 people by The Athletic, one woman came forward saying Moore messaged her on the day the team played Purdue on November 1, and then again right after the game to her shock:

”Moore’s next message popped up roughly 20 minutes after Moore finished his postgame news conference. The Wolverines that night narrowly beat the last-place Boilermakers 21-16. The woman, incredulous that Michigan’s head coach would be messaging her on a game day, initially believed it to be a fake account. Once Moore assured her it was not, she congratulated him on that night’s win.”

This all came after Sherrone Moore issued a “no social media” challenge in August to his team with the hashtag #LockedIn, yet the coach didn’t even buy into what he was preaching.

It’s yet another crushing allegation of many into how ugly the situation was at Michigan under a coach that was clearly distracted with his personal life and didn’t put the team first.

The snowball continues to grow with what was going on with Moore and the program.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

