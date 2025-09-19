Model Christen Goff shares loved up snaps with husband Jared and baby girl Romy
Parenthood is looking good on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff. The five-time SI Swimsuit star shared several new photos of the couple's baby girl Romy this week and it looks like they're managing their new in-season routine with ease.
Christen Goff posted photos of Romy in fields blooming with flowers, captioning the series: "Summer of love!"
The model and content creator hasn't posted many photos of Jared Goff holding the baby since Romy's birth in July but one of the photos in the new series included the Lions star holding her in his arms like a football.
Christen shared her new Instagram post on her story as well, writing, "Being a mom is fun!!!" as well as, "The summer I got nap trapped," a reference to popular PrimeVideo show "The Summer I Turned Pretty".
Jared and Christen got married in 2024 in Ojai, California, and Romy is their first child. The couple publicly announced the pregnancy in February at the NFL Honors after Christen posed for the fifth time in SI for the Swimsuit edition.
New dad Goff is now in season with the Lions. Detroit is 1-1 after a Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers, 27-13, and then a Week 2 stomping of the Chicago Bears, 52-21. The former Rams quarterback had five touchdown passes while throwing 23-of-28 completions against Chicago. This week, Goff takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
