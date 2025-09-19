The Athlete Lifestyle logo

SportsIllustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff and husband Jared Goff seem to be adjusting well to new parent life as the NFL season is underway.

Nikki Chavanelle

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancee, Christen Harper, on the field at the end of training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2023, in Allen Park.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancee, Christen Harper, on the field at the end of training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2023, in Allen Park. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Parenthood is looking good on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff. The five-time SI Swimsuit star shared several new photos of the couple's baby girl Romy this week and it looks like they're managing their new in-season routine with ease.

Christen Goff posted photos of Romy in fields blooming with flowers, captioning the series: "Summer of love!"

Jared Goff's wife Christen shares rare baby photos of one-month-old Romy

Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The model and content creator hasn't posted many photos of Jared Goff holding the baby since Romy's birth in July but one of the photos in the new series included the Lions star holding her in his arms like a football.

Before Christen Goff Stole Hearts on the Sidelines, She Sizzled on Shores With SI Swim

Christen shared her new Instagram post on her story as well, writing, "Being a mom is fun!!!" as well as, "The summer I got nap trapped," a reference to popular PrimeVideo show "The Summer I Turned Pretty".

Jared and Christen got married in 2024 in Ojai, California, and Romy is their first child. The couple publicly announced the pregnancy in February at the NFL Honors after Christen posed for the fifth time in SI for the Swimsuit edition.

Jared Goff's wife Christen scares baby with gift from her 'auntie'

Christen Goff posts photo holding baby Romy
ChristenGoff/Instagram

New dad Goff is now in season with the Lions. Detroit is 1-1 after a Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers, 27-13, and then a Week 2 stomping of the Chicago Bears, 52-21. The former Rams quarterback had five touchdown passes while throwing 23-of-28 completions against Chicago. This week, Goff takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

