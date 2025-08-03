Jared Goff’s wife Christen shares rare baby photos of one-month-old Romy
Jared Goff and wife Christen welcomed daughter Romy Isabelle Goff just a month ago. Now, Christen shared more pictures of their adorable little girl.
With training camp underway for the quarterback Jared and the Detroit Lions, Christen is home taking care of little Romy.
Christen was a hit during the season with looks like her perfect fit for his perfect game. In the offseason she wowed with six different bikinis for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
RELATED: Lions QB Jared Goff's wife celebrates baby bump in bikini that husband simply loves
On Sunday, Christen shared “1 month of Romy” with the first full pictures since she was born. Mom and baby were enjoying the beach together.
While the couple announced the birth on July 15, Christen’s caption clearly states Romy was born several days before that.
RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce birth of baby girl in adorable photo
She’d also share more beautiful pictures on her Instagram Stories.
And some pictures of Jared with his daughter before training camp started.
Jared and Christen got married in 2024 back in Ojai, California, and Romy is their first child. Soon, there will be another Lions fan in Romy watching games with mom.
