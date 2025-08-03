The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff’s wife Christen shares rare baby photos of one-month-old Romy

While dad is at Detroit Lions training camp, mom shared some sweet pictures with their daughter.

Matt Ryan

Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jared Goff and wife Christen welcomed daughter Romy Isabelle Goff just a month ago. Now, Christen shared more pictures of their adorable little girl.

With training camp underway for the quarterback Jared and the Detroit Lions, Christen is home taking care of little Romy.

Christen was a hit during the season with looks like her perfect fit for his perfect game. In the offseason she wowed with six different bikinis for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

RELATED: Lions QB Jared Goff's wife celebrates baby bump in bikini that husband simply loves

On Sunday, Christen shared “1 month of Romy” with the first full pictures since she was born. Mom and baby were enjoying the beach together.

While the couple announced the birth on July 15, Christen’s caption clearly states Romy was born several days before that.

RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce birth of baby girl in adorable photo

She’d also share more beautiful pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff/Instagram
Christen Goff
Christen Goff/Instagram

And some pictures of Jared with his daughter before training camp started.

Jared Goff
Jared Goff/Instagram

Jared and Christen got married in 2024 back in Ojai, California, and Romy is their first child. Soon, there will be another Lions fan in Romy watching games with mom.

Jared Goff and his wife
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships