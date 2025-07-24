The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff's wife Christen scares newborn baby with gift from her 'auntie'

The Detroit Lions star QB and his wife Christen welcomed their baby girl Romy last week. Apparently one of the gifts is not her favorite.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Newscom World
In this story:

Welcome to the world Romy!

Now let's scare you with a huge hand-knitted chicken.

RELATED: Lions QB Jared Goff's wife celebrates baby bump in bikini that husband simply loves

Christen Goff, Christen Harper, Christen Harper Goff
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Jared Goff and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife Christen Goff welcomed their newborn daughter Romy with a heartwarming announcement in a shared Instagram carousel post, simply captioning it with her hame, "Romy 💌."

RELATED: Jared Goff's wife Christen flaunts 6 bikinis in a day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Since then it's probably a lot of sleepless nights for the happy new parents as Goff looks to rebound from a disappointing end to the Super Bowl-or-bust season while the four-time Pro Bowler enjoys a chaotic but rewarding home life.

His wife hilariously shared a glimpse into that blissful side away from the field with a heartwarming and personalized hand-knit chicken from her "auntie."

Mrs. Goff joked, "she does not care for it at all," with a heart-eyes emoji. It's hard to tell without full context if the model and actress, mostly now a model and social media influencer, and add mother, is joking that Romy is truly scared of the chicken, or if she actually loves it.

Christen Goff, Jared Goff, Romy Goff
Christen Goff/Instagram

No offense to Auntie, but the sweet personalized gift does look a little terrifying to a one-week-old baby.

If Romy refuses to eat chicken in a couple of years, we'll know the answer.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff promoting an expresso martini. / Photo Credit: Christen Goff on Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships