Jared Goff's wife Christen scares newborn baby with gift from her 'auntie'
Welcome to the world Romy!
Now let's scare you with a huge hand-knitted chicken.
The Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Jared Goff and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife Christen Goff welcomed their newborn daughter Romy with a heartwarming announcement in a shared Instagram carousel post, simply captioning it with her hame, "Romy 💌."
Since then it's probably a lot of sleepless nights for the happy new parents as Goff looks to rebound from a disappointing end to the Super Bowl-or-bust season while the four-time Pro Bowler enjoys a chaotic but rewarding home life.
His wife hilariously shared a glimpse into that blissful side away from the field with a heartwarming and personalized hand-knit chicken from her "auntie."
Mrs. Goff joked, "she does not care for it at all," with a heart-eyes emoji. It's hard to tell without full context if the model and actress, mostly now a model and social media influencer, and add mother, is joking that Romy is truly scared of the chicken, or if she actually loves it.
No offense to Auntie, but the sweet personalized gift does look a little terrifying to a one-week-old baby.
If Romy refuses to eat chicken in a couple of years, we'll know the answer.
