Model Winnie Harlow gets massive engagement diamond ring from NBA player Kyle Kuzma
Love is in the air. Kyle Kuzma proposed to longtime girlfriend Winnie Harlow with a giant diamond ring. She of course said yes.
The new Milwaukee Bucks star and his model girlfriend have been together since 2020 after he slide into her DMs in 2019 and again during the pandemic quarantine. Five years later they are engaged.
RELATED: 4-foot-8 Simone Biles towered over by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Harlow
Kuzma had an epic proposal aboard a private jet on February 13 as the couple headed out to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a romantic Valentine’s getaway.
Harlow showed off the incredible scene to her 10 million followers on Instagram. Vogue had the details on how it all went down and the incredible custom-designed 8.5 carat ring Kuzma dropped on her. It’s an oval-cut engagement ring with two baguette stones on the side.
RELATED: Angel Reese's 2-word reaction to Kyle Kuzma gf Winnie Harlow's zebra fit
Kuzma told Vogue: “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he says. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”
You can see the proposal setup and the ring here (scroll through):
How romantic.
It’s been quite a year for Kuzma after he was traded to the Bucks from the Washington Wizards, and now he can celebrate a real victory off the court with his engagement. Congratulations to the happy couple.
