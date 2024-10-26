Angel Reese's 2-word reaction to Kyle Kuzma gf Winnie Harlow's zebra fit
The Washington Wizards officially kicked off their 2024-25 NBA campaign this week against the defending champion Boston Celtics this week and fell short, but they have an opportunity to bounce back at home on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
One person who did not come up short was model Winnie Harlow, the longtime girlfriend of Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.
Winnie was sitting courtside for the season-opener at TD Garden and her stunning outfit stole the show.
She was rocking an eye-catching zebra outfit that received rave reviews. WNBA superstar Angel Reese and her bestie Kysre Gondrezick, who is dating Celtics star Jaylen Brown, were among those who hyped up Winnie's fit.
Winnie shared photos from the game with the caption, "The yin to your yang. First game of the season."
Kysre replied simply with, "WOW!" and a heart eyes emoji, while Reese added, "so fabbbb" and a heart eyes emoji of her own in the comments section.
That's how you hype someone up.
Winnie Harlow and Kuzma began dating in April 2020. It all started when Kuzma shot his shot in the Instagram DMs, but Winnie initially didn't see his message.
After she missed his first DM, Kuz stayed persistent and fired off another message at the beginning of quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the top of quarantine, he DMed me again … He shot his shot. He slid in the DMs," Harlow said during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "That was cute. I was like, 'Oh hey, how's quarantine been?' "
The rest is history.
So, don't be afraid to shoot your shot, fellas.
Winnie has been supporting Kuzma at games since the couple began dating, so you can expect to continue seeing her courtside as the season goes on. We'll just have to see what impressive fit she pulls up with next.
